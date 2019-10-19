Cavalry down Eddies to clinch Fall title with Al Classico triumph
Cavalry FC captured the Canadian Premier League Fall season title on Saturday with a 3-1 Al Classico win over FC Edmonton.
Calgary also won the Spring season title in June
The Cavs needed a win to take the title away from idle Forge FC on the final day of the Fall season. On 38 points, with a record of 11-4-3, Cavalry edges their Canadian Premier League Finals opponent by a point atop the standings.
Saturday's title gives Cavalry both inaugural Canadian Premier League season titles after clinching the 10-match Spring campaign in late June.
A chance for the CPL treble awaits Cavalry with the upcoming Finals, starting with Leg 1 on Oct. 26 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, and concluding with Leg 2 in Calgary on Nov. 2.
WATCH | The full Cavalry vs. FC Edmonton match:
