Di Chiara scores twice to lead York9 over Forge FC as CPL's Island Games rolls on
HFX Wanderers would also go on to beat FC Edmonton 3-1
Joseph Di Chiara broke a tie with a goal on a penalty shot in the 60th minute to lead York9 FC to a 3-2 win over Forge FC on Wednesday in the Canadian Premier League.
Kyle Porter had the other York (1-0-3) goal in the 27th minute.
Chris Nanco and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson scored quick goals three minutes apart as Forge (2-1-2) tied the game early in the second half.
WATCH | York9 FC beat Forge FC 3-2 in Island Games derby match:
Also Wednesday, Joao Morelli Neto scored twice as HFX Wanderers beat FC Edmonton 3-1.
Akeem Garcia also scored for the Wanderers (1-1-2) while Marcus Velado-Tsegaye found the back of the net for Edmonton (0-3-1).
The Island Games winner will advance directly to the final of the Canadian championship against MLS opposition.
The Charlottetown winner also earns a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder competition for the CONCACAF Champions League.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.