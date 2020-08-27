Di Chiara scores twice to lead York9 over Forge FC as CPL's Island Games rolls on

Joseph Di Chiara broke a tie with a goal on a penalty shot in the 60th minute to lead York9 FC to a 3-2 win over Forge FC on Wednesday in the Canadian Premier League.

The goal was Di Chiara's second of the game. He also scored in the 34th minute to pull York ahead 2-0.

Kyle Porter had the other York (1-0-3) goal in the 27th minute.

Chris Nanco and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson scored quick goals three minutes apart as Forge (2-1-2) tied the game early in the second half.

Also Wednesday, Joao Morelli Neto scored twice as HFX Wanderers beat FC Edmonton 3-1.

Akeem Garcia also scored for the Wanderers (1-1-2) while Marcus Velado-Tsegaye found the back of the net for Edmonton (0-3-1).

The league is playing all 36 of its matches this season on the artificial turf at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Alumni Field. The season is being dubbed the Island Games.

The Island Games winner will advance directly to the final of the Canadian championship against MLS opposition.

The Charlottetown winner also earns a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder competition for the CONCACAF Champions League.