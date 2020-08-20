Valour FC uses quick start to speed past Atletico Ottawa
Winnipeg side scores 4 in 1st half in win; Wanderers play to draw with Forge
Fraser Aird scored the first of four second-half goals, and Valour FC went on to beat Atletico Ottawa 4-0 on Wednesday in Canadian Premiere League play.
Aird opened the scoring in the 65th minute on a penalty after Ottawa's Milovan Kapor picked up his second yellow card of the match.
Andrew Jean-Baptiste, Dylan Carreiro and Jose Antonio Galan Pedrosa supplied the rest of the offence for Valour (1-1-0).
Atletico Ottawa (0-1-1) is still in search of its first win in its inaugural season.
WATCH | Valour FC speeds past Atletico Ottawa:
Also on Wednesday, Akeem Garcia scored in the 47th minute to help the HFX Wanderers (0-0-2) to a 1-1 draw against Forge FC (1-0-2).
The Island Games winner will advance directly to the final of the Canadian championship against MLS opposition. The MLS finalist will be the team that earns the most points in the upcoming all-Canadian stretch of the Major League Soccer schedule.
The Charlottetown winner also earns a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder competition for the CONCACAF Champions League.
WATCH | Wanderers, Forge play to draw:
