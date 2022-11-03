Canadian Premier League unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC
Afshin Ghotbi named club's 1st head coach
The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC.
Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise's first head coach.
Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season.
Introducing Vancouver Football Club 🦅<a href="https://t.co/Nsjz5ihzNB">https://t.co/Nsjz5ihzNB</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/CS0pIfvfGy">pic.twitter.com/CS0pIfvfGy</a>—@CPLsoccer
The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021.
Vancouver's logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald eagle on the right side of it. The colours of the team will be charcoal black, silver, dark grey, cinder and warm red.
