CPL players take knee at 8:46 mark as Atletico Ottawa earns 1st-ever win

Atletico Ottawa recorded its first win in franchise history as the Canadian Premier League club beat Calgary's Cavalry FC 2-0 on Thursday at The Island Games tournament.

Ben Fisk and Malcolm Shaw scored for Ottawa (1-1-2).

First-place Cavalry FC, last year's league runner-up, dropped to 3-1-1.

All players in the league took a knee eight minutes and 46 seconds into the game to protest racial discrimination. George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis this year after a police officer knelt on his neck for an originally reported time of 8:46.

The entire Canadian Premier League - players, coaches, referees, staff - take a knee at the 8 minute, 46 second mark <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackLivesMatter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackLivesMatter</a> <a href="https://t.co/mefQI0jCya">pic.twitter.com/mefQI0jCya</a> —@onesoccer

CPL players held a meeting before the game and decided collectively to play in the aftermath of a string of postponements across all sports following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend.

WATCH | Ottawa blanks Calgary: