FC Edmonton, Atlético Ottawa play to 2-2 draw following late goal

Easton Ongaro capped a late surge of offence as FC Edmonton Salvaged a 2-2 draw against Atlético Ottawa on Sunday in Canadian Premiere League action.

Edmonton (0-2-1) fell behind two goals early before Keven Steven Aleman Bustos put his club on the scoreboard in the 88th minute.

Any chance of expansion Ottawa (0-1-2) winning its first ever match came to an end on Ongaro's goal in the 91st.

Francisco Javier Acuna Victor supplied the goals for Ottawa, opening the scoring in the first minute of the match and adding another in the 15th.

WATCH | FC Edmonton earns tie against Atlético Ottawa:

FC Edmonton records to goals in the 2nd half for a 2-2 draw with Atlético Ottawa. 1:56

Cavalry FC beats HFX Wanderers

Meanwhile, Jordan Brown scored in the 90th minute for a two-goal lead, and first-place Cavalry FC (3-0-1) hung on to beat the HFX Wanderers 2-1.

Nathan Mavila opened the scoring in the 29th for Cavalry (3-0-1), who have won three matches in a row, while Akeen Garcia got one back for HFX (0-1-2) in the 93rd.

The league is playing all 36 of its matches this season on the artificial turf at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Alumni Field. The season is being dubbed the Island Games.

The Island Games winner will advance directly to the final of the Canadian championship against MLS opposition. The MLS finalist will be the team that earns the most points in the upcoming all-Canadian stretch of the Major League Soccer schedule.

The Charlottetown winner also earns a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder competition for the CONCACAF Champions League.