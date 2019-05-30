York9, HFX settle for draw after spirited start

Despite a spirited start, neither York9 FC nor HFX Wanderers FC were able to find an edge over their opponent on Wednesday as they played to a 1-1 draw at Wanderers Grounds.

The visiting Nine Stripes jumped out to a very early lead as Rodrigo Gattas smashed a penalty kick down the middle in the fifth minute.

WATCH | Wanderers, York9 play to a draw in Halifax:

HFX Wanderers and York9 play to 1-1 tie. Rodrigo Gattas scores on a penalty kick, Peter Schaale answers for the home side. 1:08

The advantage didn't last long, though. The Wanderers took over the game from the next kickoff, sending chance after chance toward the York9 net. They found a breakthrough in the 15th minute, as Peter Schaale jumped on a rebound in the box, set up by Luis Alberto Perea, to beat 'keeper Nathan Ingham with a deflected shot.

The first half was a very physical affair, with five yellow cards doled out between the two sides and hard tackles aplenty all over the pitch. Damp weather conditions may have been a factor in that, with players sliding into challenges easily.

The second half was much quieter, as both teams played a little more carefully. Gattas put a golden opportunity over the bar in the 87th minute, and HFX's Elton John came very close to beating Ingham deep into stoppage time, but it wasn't to be for either team.

Forge blanks Edmonton

It's three wins in a row for Forge FC, who dispatched a visiting FC Edmonton on Wednesday evening by way of a 2-0 scoreline, with Tristan Borges scoring the first and crafting the second to give his team another valuable three points, as well as an advantage in CONCACAF League qualifying.

Forge's first half seemed destined for tribulation as striker Anthony Novak was forced off with an injury in the 25th minute of play, but Borges' drawn penalty 10 minutes later, which he coolly slotted home, gave the Hamilton-based outfit a slender lead heading into halftime.

Edmonton goalkeeper Connor James was then called into action on a number of occasions in the second, making a seated save on a fortuitous glance at goal by Borges off a Bekker chipped through pass, before parrying away a rocket by Bekker moments later. Another massive block on a Borges shot in the 69th minute compounded Forge's scoring inquiries, which nearly held steady throughout but for a corner kick swung in by Borges in the 70th minute, which found the head of Daniel Krutzen.