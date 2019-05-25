Forge takes wild 905 Derby following lightning delay
York9 FC remain winless on the season
Attacking football, extreme weather, a long break and two quality goals: What else would you want from a derby match?
Goals from Chris Nanco and Tristan Borges following a 75-minute lightning delay gave Forge FC a 2-0 905 Derby win over York9 FC in the first Canadian Premier League match held at York Lions Stadium.
Both sides were unlucky to score in the sunny, back-and-forth first half, firing off 22 shots between them.
The weather took a turn for the worst at halftime. Lightning strikes led referee Yusri Rudolf to delay the match in the 62nd minute, sending players to their dressing rooms in a downpour. A 75-minute delay followed before the sides returned to play at 6:40 p.m. ET.
It didn't take the visitors long to jump ahead of their 905 rivals in an otherwise neck-and-neck contest.
Chris Nanco opened the scoring in the 70th-minute with a one-hit strike. A low cross from Kyle Bekker found the second-half substitute, who placed it in the top left corner.
Forge showed their quality once again in the 77th minute. A Kyle Bekker free kick, dummied by Nanco, found Tristan Borges at the top of the box. Borges smashed home the dagger, giving the visitors a key Spring season win.
York9 are now set to head to Halifax on May 29 for a dance with HFX Wanderers FC. Meanwhile, Forge next hosts FC Edmonton in CPL action on May 29, with the two outfits meeting for the first time in a CONCACAF League qualifier.
