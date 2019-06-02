Valour edges FC Edmonton with late Musse winner
Ali Musse's first CPL goal was the only goal scored, as Valour FC topped FC Edmonton 1-0 on Sunday in Canadian Premier League play.
Lone goal in 80th minute settles CPL tilt
Ali Musse scored the lone goal as Valour FC topped FC Edmonton 1-0 on Sunday in Canadian Premier League play.
The game was originally schedule for Saturday, but was postponed due to smoke from Alberta wildfire causing poor air quality in the area.
Mathias Janssens made four saves to record the blank sheet. Edmonton's Connor James stopped 4-of-5 shots.
Edmonton dropped to 1-3-1 on the season with the loss while Valour FC, based in Winnipeg, improved to 3-3-0.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.