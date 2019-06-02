Valour edges FC Edmonton with late Musse winner

Ali Musse scored the lone goal as Valour FC topped FC Edmonton 1-0 on Sunday in Canadian Premier League play.

The game was originally schedule for Saturday, but was postponed due to smoke from Alberta wildfire causing poor air quality in the area.

Mathias Janssens made four saves to record the blank sheet. Edmonton's Connor James stopped 4-of-5 shots.

Edmonton dropped to 1-3-1 on the season with the loss while Valour FC, based in Winnipeg, improved to 3-3-0.