Eddies snap goalless drought to defeat Pacific

FC Edmonton defeated Pacific FC 3-1 on Sunday at Westhills Stadium on Van Isle.

With the win the Eddies snapped a pair of unfortunate streaks; scoring their first league goal in 587 minutes and, secondly, winning their first match in 51 days—a run that dates back to their 2-1 inaugural win over Valour FC.

Tomi Ameobi ended the Eddies goalless streak in the 32nd minute after out muscling his defender to poke home his first goal.

Just over five minutes later, the Eddies struck again when Oumar Diouck used his pace to break through Pacific's line.

The third and final Eddies goal came in the 79th minute when Bruno Zebie smacked a first-time cross past Pacific goalkeeper Mark Village.

Then, in the 83rd minute, Victor Blasco – who had struck the post twice in the first half – managed to notch one back for Pacific. On a run from his own half, the Spaniard thumped the ball from outside the box, finding the top left corner.