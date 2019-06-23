Forge hand Cavalry 1st loss of the season
York9 and HFX Wanderers play to scoreless draw
Kyle Bekker was the lone scorer as Forge FC beat Cavalry FC 1-0 on Saturday in Canadian Premier League action.
It was a critical win for the Hamilton-based Forge, who are chasing the Cavalry for the spring season title in the CPL's inaugural season.
The Calgary-based Cavalry have a 7-1 record and are two points ahead of the Forge in the standings. The Cavalry have a game in hand on the 6-2-1 Forge.
Bekker silenced the crowd in Calgary in the fifth minute with a well-taken left-footed volley off Kwame Awuah's cross, stunning the league leaders with his highlight-reel goal.
WATCH | Cavalry FC fall for 1st time this season:
Both sides are in action on Wednesday as the Cavalry visits York9 FC in Toronto and the Forge travel to FC Edmonton.
Earlier, York9 FC and HFX Wanderers played to a 0-0 draw in Toronto. York9 has a 1-2-5 record and Halifax is 2-4-2.
WATCH | Big save preserves clean sheet between York9 and HFX:
