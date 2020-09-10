Watch the Canadian Premier League: The Island Games

Soccer fans can watch coverage of Canadian Premier League action from The Island Games in Charlottetown on CBC.

Saturday's coverage features the championship final at 2 p.m. ET.

Nigel Reed will handle the play-by-play and Canadian former professional soccer player Craig Forrest will serve as analyst.

In all, CBC Sports will bring you four Saturday double-header broadcasts on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Sports and the CBC Sports app.

Unique format

The 2020 season will begin with an eight-club first stage where each CPL team will play each other once, with the top four clubs heading to the second round six-match group phase.

The Island Games will be played behind closed doors in a sequestered environment at Alumni Place in Charlottetown and will see the eight clubs — Pacific FC (Vancouver Island, B.C), FC Edmonton (Edmonton), Cavalry FC (Calgary), Valour FC (Winnipeg), Forge FC (Hamilton, Ont. – 2019 Canadian Premier League Champion), York9 FC (York Region, Ont.), Atlético Ottawa (Ottawa) and HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax) — battle it out until the top two clubs remain to compete in a single-match Final to be crowned the 2020 Canadian Premier League Champion.

Since there is no home-field advantage, it will be a one-match Final to crown the 2020 Canadian Premier League Champion who will be awarded the North Star Shield and a 2021 CONCACAF League berth.