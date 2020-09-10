Watch the Canadian Premier League: The Island Games

Soccer fans can watch coverage of Canadian Premier League action from The Island Games in Charlottetown on CBC.

Saturday's coverage features group stage matches between Forge FC and Pacific FC at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Cavalry FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC at 3 p.m. ET.

Nigel Reed will handle the play-by-play and Canadian former professional soccer player Craig Forrest will serve as analyst.

In all, CBC Sports will bring you four Saturday double-header broadcasts on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Sports and the CBC Sports app.

Unique format

The 2020 season will begin with an eight-club first stage where each CPL team will play each other once, with the top four clubs heading to the second round six-match group phase.

The Island Games will be played behind closed doors in a sequestered environment at Alumni Place in Charlottetown and will see the eight clubs — Pacific FC (Vancouver Island, B.C), FC Edmonton (Edmonton), Cavalry FC (Calgary), Valour FC (Winnipeg), Forge FC (Hamilton, Ont. – 2019 Canadian Premier League Champion), York9 FC (York Region, Ont.), Atlético Ottawa (Ottawa) and HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax) — battle it out until the top two clubs remain to compete in a single-match Final to be crowned the 2020 Canadian Premier League Champion.

Since there is no home-field advantage, it will be a one-match Final to crown the 2020 Canadian Premier League Champion who will be awarded the North Star Shield and a 2021 CONCACAF League berth.

Remaining schedule

Saturday, Sept. 12

Group Stage Game #1: Forge FC vs. Pacific FC (1 p.m. ET)

Group Stage Game #2: Calvary FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC (3 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Sept. 19