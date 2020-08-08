Watch the Canadian Premier League: The Island Games this weekend

Soccer fans can watch coverage of Canadian Premier League action from The Island Games in Charlottetown, exclusively on CBC, beginning this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

The coverage will feature a match between the York9 FC vs Atlético Ottawa, followed by a 3 p.m. ET matchup between the HFX Wanderers FC and Pacific FC.

Nigel Reed will handle the play-by-play and Canadian former professional soccer player Craig Forrest will serve as analyst.

In all, CBC Sports will bring you four Saturday double-header broadcasts on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Sports and the CBC Sports app beginning at 1 p.m. ET each Saturday.

Unique format

The 2020 season will begin with an eight-club first stage where each CPL team will play each other once, with the top four clubs heading to the second round six-match group phase.

The Island Games will be played behind closed doors in a sequestered environment at Alumni Place in Charlottetown and will see the eight clubs — Pacific FC (Vancouver Island, B.C), FC Edmonton (Edmonton), Cavalry FC (Calgary), Valour FC (Winnipeg), Forge FC (Hamilton, Ont. – 2019 Canadian Premier League Champion), York9 FC (York Region, Ont.), Atlético Ottawa (Ottawa) and HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax) — battle it out until the top two clubs remain to compete in a single-match Final to be crowned the 2020 Canadian Premier League Champion.

Since there is no home-field advantage, it will be a one-match Final to crown the 2020 Canadian Premier League Champion who will be awarded the North Star Shield and a 2021 CONCACAF League berth.

Full schedule

Saturday, Aug. 15

York9 FC vs Atletico Ottawa (1 p.m. ET)

HFX Wanderers FC vs Pacific FC (3 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Aug. 22

York9 FC vs Valour FC (2 p.m. ET)

Forge FC vs Pacific FC (4 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Aug. 29

Valour FC vs FC Edmonton (1 p.m. ET)

HFX Wanderers vs York9 FC (3 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Sept. 5