Strong 2nd half propels Wanderers past Pacific

Down 1-0 at half-time, HFX Wanderers FC mounted a two-goal comeback to defeat Pacific FC 2-1 at a packed Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, with Akeem Garcia and Luis Alberto Perea finding the back of the net on either end of the hour mark to take all three points out of this tilt.

Pacific FC opened the scoring a few minutes before half-time, as Terran Campbell barged his way through the HFX backline before coolly slotting the ball past Christian Oxner's near side. That lead ended a dominant first 45 for the visiting side, who enjoyed more of the possession and created more chances than the Wanderers.

WATCH | Full highlights of the Wanderers' win:

But Stephen Hart's side would not be kept off the scoresheet, with Kodai Iida chipping a through pass onto a line-breaking Garcia, who himself chipped an onrushing Mark Village to level the match at the 51-minute mark.

Iida would once again play creator in the 67th minute, drawing a penalty after rushing into the box, which Perea placed into the bottom right corner.

Pacific's attempts to restore level pegging seemed to pay off late in the match, as Michael Silberbauer's side seemed to beat Oxner in the 93rd minute, but Oxner made a save on the line, just keeping the ball out by the narrowest of margins, to Pacific's chagrin.

Still, it's the Wanderers who celebrate three points after 90 minutes of action, and now turn their attention to Valour FC in Canadian Championship action (June 5 at Wanderers Grounds, 5:15 p.m. ET). Meanwhile, Pacific enjoys a two-week break to try and regroup before heading to York Lions Stadium to take on York9 FC (June 15, 12:00 p.m. ET).

Alberta air quality cause postponement

FC Edmonton's Canadian Premier League home game against Winnipeg's Valour FC was postponed Saturday with smoke from Alberta wildfire causing poor air quality in the area.

The League said in a statement that the Air Quality Health Index was greater than 10+ and considered dangerous. The game will be played Sunday evening instead.

Edmonton is 1-2-1 on the season while Valour FC is 2-3-0.