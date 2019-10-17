Forge, Cavalry keep cards close to vest as CPL final approaches

Forge FC closed out their regular season campaign in style on Wednesday as they downed their fellow Canadian Premier League Finals combatants, Cavalry FC, 1-0 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.

The win kept Forge's fall season title chances alive, as they jumped into first place ahead of the Cavs (who have a game left to play) by two points.

With both managers choosing to rotate their squads ahead of the finals, keeping their cards close to the vest as much as possible, it was Forge that earned the upper hand from the get-go.

Forge gave Cavalry a taste of its own medicine with a hard press, limiting the visitors to just 68.3 per cent passing accuracy in the first half.

Sub to the rescue

After entering as a first-half sub, it was Forge's David Choinière who opened the scoring. He put Forge ahead on the brink of halftime, tapping it in at the back post after a beautiful backheel from Chris Nanco allowed Kwame Awuah to send a pass across goal.

Holding onto the lead became more difficult for Forge midway through the second frame, as centre-back Dominic Samuel came flying into a tackle on a falling Jose Escalante, earning himself a second yellow card.

The ejection comes as a major blow to the Hammers, who will now be without both Samuel and his fellow defender Bertrand Owundi for the first leg of Finals 2019.

Forge will host the first leg of the finals Oct. 26 in Hamilton, while the series will shift back to Calgary for the second leg on Nov. 2.

York9 face Valour FC and Pacific FC take on FC Edmonton later Wednesday.