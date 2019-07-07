FC Edmonton capitalize on Forge own goal to open fall season with win

FC Edmonton edged Forge FC 2-1 on Saturday thanks to an own goal by Tristan Henry to open the Canadian Premier League fall season.

Henry's own goal put Edmonton (1-0-0) ahead 2-1 in the 72nd minute.

Tomi Ameobi gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead in the 3th minute but Forge (0-1-0) tied it on a Jace Kotsopoulos goal in the 57th minute.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Winnipeg-based team.

WATCH | FC Edmonton best Forge FC:

FC Edmonton is the first team to record a win in the 2019 CPL fall season, besting Forge FC by a 2-1 final. 1:10

Wanderers topple York9

HALIFAX — Akeem Garcia scored the match's only goal in the 56th minutes as the Wanderers (1-0-0) toppled York9 FC (0-1-0).

WATCH | Akeem Garcia's game winner:

Garcia's goal in the 55th minute stood as the game-winner in HFX Wanderers 1-0 victory over York9 FC 0:57

Cavalry defeat Pacific FC

LANGFORD, B.C. — Sergio Camargo scored twice including the winner in the 61st minutes as Cavalry FC (1-0-0) toppled Pacific FC (0-1-0).

WATCH | Cavalry FC fights out a 3-2 victory over Pacific FC