Skip to Main Content
FC Edmonton capitalize on Forge own goal to open fall season with win
CPL·CPL ROUNDUP

FC Edmonton capitalize on Forge own goal to open fall season with win

FC Edmonton edged Forge FC 2-1 on Saturday thanks to an own goal by Tristan Henry to open the Canadian Premier League fall season.

Wanderers topple York9, Cavalry defeat Pacific FC

The Canadian Press ·
FC Edmonton opened the fall season with a win after defeating Forge FC 2-1 on Saturday. (@FCEdmontonNow/Twitter)

FC Edmonton edged Forge FC 2-1 on Saturday thanks to an own goal by Tristan Henry to open the Canadian Premier League fall season.

Henry's own goal put Edmonton (1-0-0) ahead 2-1 in the 72nd minute.

Tomi Ameobi gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead in the 3th minute but Forge (0-1-0) tied it on a Jace Kotsopoulos goal in the 57th minute.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Winnipeg-based team.

WATCH | FC Edmonton best Forge FC:

FC Edmonton is the first team to record a win in the 2019 CPL fall season, besting Forge FC by a 2-1 final. 1:10

Wanderers topple York9

HALIFAX — Akeem Garcia scored the match's only goal in the 56th minutes as the Wanderers (1-0-0) toppled York9 FC (0-1-0).

WATCH | Akeem Garcia's game winner:

Garcia's goal in the 55th minute stood as the game-winner in HFX Wanderers 1-0 victory over York9 FC 0:57

Cavalry defeat Pacific FC

LANGFORD, B.C. — Sergio Camargo scored twice including the winner in the 61st minutes as Cavalry FC (1-0-0) toppled Pacific FC (0-1-0).

WATCH | Cavalry FC fights out a 3-2 victory over Pacific FC

After losing their last meeting 3-1, Cavalry FC fights out a 3-2 victory over Pacific FC in Langford, B.C. 1:14
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.