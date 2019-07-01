York9 snaps goalless drought to beat Valour in spring finale

After 331 minutes without a goal, York9 FC's attack came alive on Canada Day as they scored three highlight-reel goals to beat Valour FC 3-1 at IG Field.

The home side had York9 sweating early (and not just from the heat), as Tyler Attardo headed in a cross from Martin Arguiñarena in the first minute to put Valour in front. Jimmy Brennan's Nine Stripes didn't take the deficit sitting down, though, as they equalized just six minutes later. After a long ball into the box from Ryan Telfer and a brave rebound recovery from Kyle Porter, Morey Doner sent a rocket of a volley into the top of the net, making it 1-1.

The first half was fast-paced and entertaining, with York9 holding the upper hand (taking five shots on target), but the visitors weren't able to capitalize on their chances and so took a draw into halftime.

York9 came out of the dressing room firing, though, rattling off a pair of good chances before captain Manny Aparicio scored a screamer off a long-distance free kick in the 57th minute. The shot seemed to skip off a defender in Valour's wall, changing its course just enough to fool goalkeeper Tyson Farago.

The Nine Stripes were able to lock it down from there, needing a little help from their keeper Nathan Ingham but managing to hold off Valour. Adding insult to injury, Simon Adjei made it 3-1 for York9 in the dying moments of stoppage time as he coolly finished an excellent counter-attack move.

The victory breaks a three-game winless streak for York9, who end the Spring on a high. Meanwhile, Valour's struggles continue, as this defeat is their sixth straight.

Now that the Spring season is officially over for these two sides, their focus will shift to the Fall. York9 will stay on the road, traveling to Nova Scotia to take on HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday, July 6. Valour gets a significant break now, with their next match coming on July 17, away to FC Edmonton.