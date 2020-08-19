Pacific FC scores late equalizer to earn draw with York9 FC in Island Games
B.C. based club salvages a point courtesy Lukas MacNaughton's 92nd minute header
Lukas MacNaughton scored in extra time to help Pacific FC salvage a 1-1 draw with York9 FC on Tuesday in Canadian Premiere League action.
McNaughton headed in a corner kick in the 92nd minute to avoid the loss and pick up an important point.
Substitute Alvaro Rivero put York9 ahead in the 70th with a left-footed blast from the top of the box.
The league is playing all 36 of its matches this season on the artificial turf at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Alumni Field. The season is being dubbed the Island Games.
The Island Games winner will advance directly to the final of the Canadian championship against MLS opposition. The MLS finalist will be the team that earns the most points in the upcoming all-Canadian stretch of the Major League Soccer schedule.
The Charlottetown winner also earns a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder competition for the CONCACAF Champions League.
