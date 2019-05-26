Cavalry stays perfect with shutout win over HFX Wanderers

Cavalry FC remained undefeated atop of the table in the Canadian Premier League's Spring season after beating HFX Wanderers FC 2-0 at Spruce Meadows on Saturday.

Dominique Malonga scored the first brace in CPL history to put the home side over the edge, as the Cavs dominated possession at ATCO Field. HFX opted to sit back and absorb pressure, looking to find a goal on the counter-attack.

The visitors were left without a key player from fairly early on, as a collision with Cavalry's Sergio Camargo put midfielder Zachary Sukunda out of action.

Cavalry found the back of the net in the 20th minute, as Joel Waterman controlled a long cross with his head, setting it up for Malonga to score his first of the season with a clean headed finish.

Malonga struck again just ten minutes after halftime, as Nico Pasquotti got away from the Wanderers' defenders to the right of the box and sent a ground pass all the way across for his attacking partner to finish.

The Cavs had some help from goalkeeper Christian Oxner, who stopped dangerous shots from HFX's Thomasz Skublak and Ndzemdzela Langwa in the second half.

Saturday's victory puts Cavalry to a 5-0-0 record and five points clear of Forge FC at the top of the 10-game Spring season.

HFX Wanderers are right back at it on Wednesday, May 29, when they'll host York9 FC. Cavalry now goes into a bye week, with their next game an Al Classico rematch on June 15 in Edmonton.