Cavalry edge Edmonton in battle of Alberta rivals

Cavalry FC rolled its CPL win streak to four victories in a row on Saturday courtesy of a 1-0 win over rivals FC Edmonton in the first edition of Al Classico, with Cavs striker Jordan Brown scoring the only goal of the game on a rainy afternoon at Spruce Meadows.

Brown's fortuitous effort beat Eddies goalkeeper Connor James in the 45th minute of play, with the English striker sticking out his left foot to redirect a shot by Elijah Adekugbe — and, intentional or otherwise, it proved the difference between these two outfits as the Calgary-based Cavs got the better of Edmonton in the Battle of Alberta.

Eddies forward Marcus Velado-Tsegaye tested Cavalry goalkeeper Marco Carducci on a number of occasions in the second half, but, coupled with other shots peppered at his goal, Carducci stood firm between the sticks, denying his opponents with a series of game-changing saves.

Edmonton ramped up the pressure throughout the second 45 as the game turned into a physical battle — the two teams combined for 30 fouls over 90 minutes — and the introduction of Oumar Diouck to the fold gave Edmonton even more of the attacking advantage late in the match, but he and his teammates couldn't break down Cavalry's defensive line by the final whistle.

As a result, Cavalry's slim lead was enough to earn three more points, maintaining the team's perfect start to the 2019 season with 12 points over four matches. It's Cavalry's fifth win in a row in all competitions, when considering a 2-0 win over Pacific in the first leg of Canadian Championship action — and that's what Tommy Wheeldon Jr.'s side now switches focus to, as they host the Van Isle-based outfit at Spruce Meadows on Wednesday.