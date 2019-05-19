Cavalry edge Edmonton in battle of Alberta rivals
Cavalry push CPL win streak to 4 games
Brown's fortuitous effort beat Eddies goalkeeper Connor James in the 45th minute of play, with the English striker sticking out his left foot to redirect a shot by Elijah Adekugbe — and, intentional or otherwise, it proved the difference between these two outfits as the Calgary-based Cavs got the better of Edmonton in the Battle of Alberta.
Edmonton ramped up the pressure throughout the second 45 as the game turned into a physical battle — the two teams combined for 30 fouls over 90 minutes — and the introduction of Oumar Diouck to the fold gave Edmonton even more of the attacking advantage late in the match, but he and his teammates couldn't break down Cavalry's defensive line by the final whistle.
As a result, Cavalry's slim lead was enough to earn three more points, maintaining the team's perfect start to the 2019 season with 12 points over four matches. It's Cavalry's fifth win in a row in all competitions, when considering a 2-0 win over Pacific in the first leg of Canadian Championship action — and that's what Tommy Wheeldon Jr.'s side now switches focus to, as they host the Van Isle-based outfit at Spruce Meadows on Wednesday.
