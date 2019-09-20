Watch Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC

Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian Premier League match between Valour FC and HFX Wanderers FC.

CBC Sports and CBCSports.ca will live stream 20 Canadian Premier League games.

The CPL is Canada's new tier-one men's professional soccer league. Seven teams from coast to coast will square off over two distinct halves of the season.

Teams are located in Vancouver Island (Pacific FC), Edmonton (FC Edmonton), Calgary (Cavalry FC), Winnipeg (Valour FC), Hamilton (Forge FC), York Region, Ont., (York9 FC) and Halifax (HFX Wanderers FC).

The fall campaign begins on July 6 and concludes Oct. 19.

Each of the 20 games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app, with 10 also available on the CBC TV network.

Live broadcast coverage on CBC, CBC Gem, CBCSports.ca

Saturday, Sept. 21: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 19: FC Edmonton at Cavalry FC, 4 p.m. ET

Live streaming coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem

Saturday, Sept. 28 : FC Edmonton at HFX Wanderers FC, 1 p.m. ET

: FC Edmonton at HFX Wanderers FC, 1 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 5: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 3:30 p.m. ET

All 20 games will also be streamed live on the CBC Sports app.