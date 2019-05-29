Watch Canadian Premier League: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch coverage of the Canadian Premier League match between Pacific FC and HFX Wanderers.

The CPL is Canada's new tier-one men's professional soccer league. Seven teams from coast to coast will square off over two distinct halves of the season.

Teams are located in Vancouver Island (Pacific FC), Edmonton (FC Edmonton), Calgary (Cavalry FC), Winnipeg (Valour FC), Hamilton (Forge FC), York Region, Ont., (York9 FC) and Halifax (HFX Wanderers FC).

The season is divided into two distinct halves, with the spring session running from Apr. 27 through Canada Day, while the fall campaign begins on July 6 and concludes Oct. 19.

Saturday, June 1: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22: HFX Wanderers FC at York9 FC, 3:30 p.m. ET

