Borges scores 'Olimpico' goal as Forge FC completes comeback to win 4th CPL title

Tristan Borges bent a high corner kick for a goal in extra time to push Forge FC to a successful defence of its Canadian Premier League championship with a 2-1 win against Calvary FC on Saturday in Hamilton.

The midfielder left-footed his significant goal into the far side of the net and past the outstretched arms of Calvary FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci to send 13,925 at Tim Hortons Field into a frenzy.

Borges's goal came in the 21st minute of extra time to provide the Forge FC with its second title in a row but fourth overall and first at home. The Hamilton side has a 5-0-1 record in six playoff games with its Calgary rivals.

The 25-year-old Borge hails from Toronto and played one game for the Canadian men's national team in 2020.

CPL FINAL OLIMPICO ARE YOU KIDDING ME TRISTAN?<a href="https://twitter.com/ForgeFCHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ForgeFCHamilton</a> have the lead!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> I 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/jlJn2dmlx1">pic.twitter.com/jlJn2dmlx1</a> —@CPLsoccer

Ali Musse scored late in the first half of extra time to push the visitors to a 1-0 advantage. But Belgian forward Beni Badibanga drew Forge FC even with a high shot off a short corner kick from Kyle Bekker in stoppage time of the first half of extra time.

Musse blasted a shot from just outside the box on a nifty pass from Jesse Bailey in the 11th minute of the 15-minute first half.

Musse, born in Somalia but raised in Winnipeg, capped off a productive season. Earlier in the week, he was voted the Players' player of the year.

CPL goalkeeper of the year Triston Henry of Forge FC kept the match 0-0 in the 74th minute with a brilliant right-arm save on Daley.

It's a CPL Final Badi-banger!<br><br>It's 1-1 in Hamilton after <a href="https://twitter.com/ForgeFCHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ForgeFCHamilton</a> equalize 🔨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> I 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/BXoj9wRJfv">pic.twitter.com/BXoj9wRJfv</a> —@CPLsoccer

His teammate Badibanga then travelled down to score on a chip shot, but his goal was ruled out on his foul, grabbing the arm of Calvary FC defender Eryk Kobza.

Henry was in the right place to catch Daan Klomp's weak header from in close in the 70th minute.

William Akio came close to the game's first goal, but he failed to knock in a cross at the far post in the 58th minute.

The goalless first half ended with each team putting a shot on target and awarded two corners apiece.

Yellow cards went to Forge FC defender Manjrekar James in the 14th minute and Calvary FC forwards Sergio Camargo and Myer Bevan in the 30th and 40th minutes, respectively.

Forge FC earned the right to host the final when it defeated Calvary FC in Calgary 2-1 in the first-and-second-place match on Oct. 14.

That was the last time the Hamilton side played. Calvary downed Pacific FC 2-1 to advance to the final last Saturday.