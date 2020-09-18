Canadian Premier League announces player of the year finalists
Island Games championship match taking place on Saturday
HFX Wanderers forward Akeem Garcia and midfielders Marco Bustos of Pacific FC and Kyle Bekker of Forge FC are finalists for the Canadian Premier League player of the year award.
The Golden Glove Award for top goalkeeper is between Christian Oxner of HFX Wanderers, Triston Henry of Forge FC and Callum Irving of Pacific FC.
The Coach of the Year finalists are Stephen Hart of HFX Wanderers, Bobby Smyrniotis of Forge and Spain's Mista of Athletic Madrid.
Best U21 Canadian player is between Mo Farsi of Cavalry FC, Chrisnovic N'sa of HFX Wanderers and Julian Dunn of Valour FC, who is on loan from Toronto FC.
The winners will be selected by a media panel.
Winners will collect a unique piece of Inuit art, each carved by an artist from Kinngait (formerly known as Cape Dorset), Nunavut.
The CPL's Island Games wrap up Saturday with Forge FC facing HFX Wanderers FC in the championship game at the UPEI Artificial Turf Field.
CPL Award Nominees
Player of the Year
- Marco Bustos, Pacific FC; Akeem Garcia, HFX Wanderers; Kyle Bekker, Forge FC.
Golden Glove
- Triston Henry, Forge FC; Callum Irving, Pacific FC; Christian Oxner, HFX Wanderers.
Coach of the Year
- Stephen Hart, HFX Wanderers; Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge FC; Mista, Atletico Ottawa.
Canadian U21 Player of the Year:
- Mo Farsi, Cavalry FC; Chrisnovic N'sa, HFX Wanderers FC, Julian Dunn, Valour FC.
