Forge edge Pacific to move into top spot in CPL standings

Kyle Bekker scored in the seventh minute of added time as Forge FC moved to the top of the Canadian Premier League standings with a 2-1 win over Pacific FC on Saturday in Charlottetown.

The victory moved Hamilton-based Forge (2-0-2) one point ahead of idle Cavalry FC. The Calgary-based club has played one fewer game than Forge and returns to action Sunday against HFX Wanderers.

Christopher Nanco also scored for Forge, while Jamar Dixon scored for Victoria-based Pacific (0-1-2).

The game was a chippy affair, with Pacific's Marco Bustos, Zachary Verhoven and Dixon and Forge's David Edgar picking up yellow cards.

In Saturday's other game York 9 (Greater Toronto) and Valour FC (Winnipeg) played to a 0-0 draw.

The draw meant Valour (1-1-1) remained third in the standings with York 9 (0-0-3) a point behind in fourth.