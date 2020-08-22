Skip to Main Content
Forge edge Pacific to move into top spot in CPL standings
Forge edge Pacific to move into top spot in CPL standings

Kyle Bekker scored in the seventh minute of added time as Forge FC moved to the top of the Canadian Premier League standings with a 2-1 win over Pacific FC on Saturday in Charlottetown.

Kyle Bekker scores in added time for Hamilton, Ont., club

The Canadian Press ·
Forge FC moved to the top of the Canadian Premier League standings with a 2-1 win over Pacific FC on Saturday at The Island Games in Charlottetown. (Twitter/@ForgeFCHamilton)

Kyle Bekker scored in the seventh minute of added time as Forge FC moved to the top of the Canadian Premier League standings with a 2-1 win over Pacific FC on Saturday in Charlottetown.

The victory moved Hamilton-based Forge (2-0-2) one point ahead of idle Cavalry FC. The Calgary-based club has played one fewer game than Forge and returns to action Sunday against HFX Wanderers.

Christopher Nanco also scored for Forge, while Jamar Dixon scored for Victoria-based Pacific (0-1-2).

The game was a chippy affair, with Pacific's Marco Bustos, Zachary Verhoven and Dixon and Forge's David Edgar picking up yellow cards.

WATCH | Valour FC, York9 FC play to a scoreless draw:

Valour FC, York9 FC are unable to score in the 1st 0-0 draw of the Island Games. 1:38

In Saturday's other game York 9 (Greater Toronto) and Valour FC (Winnipeg) played to a 0-0 draw.

The draw meant Valour (1-1-1) remained third in the standings with York 9 (0-0-3) a point behind in fourth.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

