Cavalry FC advance to face Whitecaps in 3rd round of Canadian Championship

Calgary Cavalry is the first Canadian Premier League club through to the third round of the Canadian championship with a 2-1 win Tuesday over Hamilton Forge.

Calgary won the two-leg series with a 3-2 aggregate.

Cavalry FC meets Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps in the next round of the domestic tournament to determine Canada's representative in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Calgary and Hamilton tied 1-1 in the first leg June 4.

Sergio Camargo pushed Calgary ahead 2-1 in the 51st minute Tuesday at Spruce Meadows.

Camargo finished a feed from Nico Pasquotti, redirecting the ball between Forge keeper Triston Henry and his left post.

🐎 <a href="https://twitter.com/CPLCavalryFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPLCavalryFC</a>'s game winning scorer <a href="https://twitter.com/sergio10camargo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sergio10camargo</a> speaks with <a href="https://twitter.com/sprusina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sprusina</a> after the match<br><br>🍁 On to Round 3 vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC!<br><br>💥 <a href="https://t.co/hishXepRT3">https://t.co/hishXepRT3</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanChampxOneSoccer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanChampxOneSoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pl5Tw2uoQ4">pic.twitter.com/Pl5Tw2uoQ4</a> —@onesoccer

Dominique Malonga drew the hosts even with a header in the 41st minute.

Forge captain Kyle Bekker struck in the 13th minute, angling the ball with his right foot past Calgary keeper Nikolas Giantsopoulos.

BEKKER OPENS THE SCORING FOR <a href="https://twitter.com/ForgeFCHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ForgeFCHamilton</a> <br><br> 🐎 CAV 0 - 1 FOR 🔨<br><br>➡️ Watch on <a href="https://t.co/hishXepRT3">https://t.co/hishXepRT3</a> <br>🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanChampxOneSoccer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanChampxOneSoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/DxyO462rkU">pic.twitter.com/DxyO462rkU</a> —@onesoccer

Whitecaps await

Calgary will host the Whitecaps in the first leg of the third round July 10 at Spruce Meadows before travelling to Vancouver for the second match July 24.

Other second-round winners will emerge Wednesday from CPL matchups.

Winnipeg Valour is up 2-1 at home to Halifax Wanderers, while York 9 leads 3-1 heading into an away match with Edmonton FC.

Defending champion and 2018 MLS champion Toronto FC received a bye to this year's semifinal round, while the Whitecaps and Montreal Impact and USL's Ottawa Fury got byes to the third round.

The winner between York 9 and Edmonton on Wednesday faces Montreal, while the Winnipeg-Halifax victor advances to meet Ottawa in the next round.

The two-match championship is Sept. 18 and 25th.

Calgary Cavalry (6-0) and Hamilton Forge (4-3-1) rank first and second in the CPL respectively

The conclusion of Tuesday's match in Calgary wasn't as dramatic as the first-leg fireworks.

His team up 1-0 on an Emery Welshman goal, Forge keeper Quillan Roberts was shown a red card in extra time for tripping Malonga.

Heated conclusion

Hamilton had no more substitutions. Midfielder Alexander Achinioti-Joensson was tasked with stopping Malonga's penalty shot, which he didn't in the final minute.

Pushing and shoving erupted at the whistle. Cavalry players alleged they heard racist comments from the other side.

While the CPL said it would investigate, both clubs face possible disciplinary action from Canada Soccer for failing "to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Potential sanctions include fines, point deductions and disqualification from the competition.

Canada Soccer also said Cavalry forward Jordan Brown and Forge forward Tristan Borges would face a disciplinary committee to answer for their conduct in that confrontation.

With Roberts serving the first of his two-match suspension Tuesday for the red card, Henry drew into Hamilton's starting lineup.