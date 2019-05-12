Cavalry FC stays undefeated with late win over Forge FC
FC Edmonton and Pacific FC play to 1st scoreless draw in CPL history
Nico Pasquotti came off the bench and scored the winning goal in the 95th minute, leading Calgary's Cavalry FC to a 2-1 victory over Forge FC on Sunday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.
The 23-year-old forward pounced on the end of a header sent into the box by defender Joel Waterman and beat goalkeeper Quillan Roberts.
Nik Ledgerwood also scored for Cavalry, which tops the Canadian Premier League standings at 3-0-0. Ledgerwood beat the offside trap and then Roberts in the 21st minute.
Forge, which saw its record slip to 1-2-1, answered 12 minutes later when Emery Welshman connected on a pass with Tristan Borges, whose well-placed shot eluded Calvary keeper Marco Carducci.
Sunday's match featured a first for the CPL with an all-female officiating crew.
FC Edmonton and Pacific FC fail to find back of the net
After FC Edmonton and Pacific FC played to the first 0-0 draw in Canadian Premier League history, Eddies' coach Jeff Paulus heaped praise on the players in the opposition backline.
Why? Because the Eddies spent more than an hour down a man because of a straight red card issued to midfielder Philippe Lincourt-Joseph in the 29th minute. Yet they managed to surrender only a single shot on target.
Pacific FC meanwhile was without the services of striker Marcus Haber and defender Hendrik Starostzik, their six-foot-plus pillars in attack and in the centre of the defence.
For Pacific FC, the draw means the team has four points from four games. That puts Pacific five points behind first-place Cavalry, who has played one less game. Pacific has just six games left in the spring season, so challenging for a league title may now be a bridge too far.
FC Edmonton remains in the hunt, with four points in only two games played.
