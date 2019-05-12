Nico Pasquotti came off the bench and scored the winning goal in the 95th minute, leading Calgary's Cavalry FC to a 2-1 victory over Forge FC on Sunday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

The 23-year-old forward pounced on the end of a header sent into the box by defender Joel Waterman and beat goalkeeper Quillan Roberts.

Nik Ledgerwood also scored for Cavalry, which tops the Canadian Premier League standings at 3-0-0. Ledgerwood beat the offside trap and then Roberts in the 21st minute.

Forge, which saw its record slip to 1-2-1, answered 12 minutes later when Emery Welshman connected on a pass with Tristan Borges, whose well-placed shot eluded Calvary keeper Marco Carducci.

WATCH | Pasquotti scores in stoppage time to give Cavalry win over Forge:

Nico Pasquotti lifts Cavalry FC to a 2-1 victory over Forge FC. 1:13

Sunday's match featured a first for the CPL with an all-female officiating crew.

WATCH | Match in a Minute:

Nico Pasquotti scores the winning goal in the 95th minute as Cavalry FC edges Forge FC. 1:11

FC Edmonton and Pacific FC fail to find back of the net

After FC Edmonton and Pacific FC played to the first 0-0 draw in Canadian Premier League history, Eddies' coach Jeff Paulus heaped praise on the players in the opposition backline.

Why? Because the Eddies spent more than an hour down a man because of a straight red card issued to midfielder Philippe Lincourt-Joseph in the 29th minute. Yet they managed to surrender only a single shot on target.

Pacific FC meanwhile was without the services of striker Marcus Haber and defender Hendrik Starostzik, their six-foot-plus pillars in attack and in the centre of the defence.

WATCH | Match in a Minute:

FC Edmonton and Pacific FC play to the 1st nil-nil draw in Canadian Premier League history. 1:29

For Pacific FC, the draw means the team has four points from four games. That puts Pacific five points behind first-place Cavalry, who has played one less game. Pacific has just six games left in the spring season, so challenging for a league title may now be a bridge too far.

FC Edmonton remains in the hunt, with four points in only two games played.