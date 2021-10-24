Atlético Ottawa wraps up home schedule with draw against York United
Atlético Ottawa wrapped up the home schedule of its Canadian Premier League season Sunday afternoon by playing York United to a 1-1 draw at TD Place.
N'Sa notches equalizer for York after Coupland opens scoring for Ottawa
Atlético Ottawa wrapped up the home schedule of its Canadian Premier League season Sunday afternoon by playing York United to a 1-1 draw at TD Place.
Antoine Coupland scored in the 15th minute for the home side. Chrisnovic N'Sa pulled York even in the 80th minute.
Atlético Ottawa had a 21-13 edge on total shots and a 7-2 advantage in shots on target.
York led the way on the possession front at 56.4 per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?