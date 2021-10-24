Atlético Ottawa wraps up home schedule with draw against York United

Atlético Ottawa wrapped up the home schedule of its Canadian Premier League season Sunday afternoon by playing York United to a 1-1 draw at TD Place.

Antoine Coupland scored in the 15th minute for the home side. Chrisnovic N'Sa pulled York even in the 80th minute.

Atlético Ottawa had a 21-13 edge on total shots and a 7-2 advantage in shots on target.

York led the way on the possession front at 56.4 per cent.