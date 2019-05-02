Valour FC beats Pacific FC to open CPL season
Dylan Carreiro scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute, and Valour FC beat Pacific FC 2-1 on Wednesday to open their inaugural Canadian Premiere League season.
Dylan Carreiro scores go-ahead goal 78th minute
Dylan Carreiro scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute, and Valour FC beat Pacific FC 2-1 on Wednesday to open their inaugural Canadian Premiere League season.
Stephen Hoyle opened the scoring for Winnipeg's Valour FC (1-0-0) in the 23rd minutes before Jose Hernandez responded for Pacific FC of Victoria (1-1-0) in the 45th.
Pacific FC defeated HFX Wanderers FC of Halifax 1-0 on Sunday at Westhills Stadium in their first ever match.
The seven CPL teams will each play 28 regular-season games, 14 home and 14 away.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.