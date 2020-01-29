Canada's Christine Sinclair becomes international soccer's all-time leading goal scorer with 185th goal

Christine Sinclair has set a world record.

Sinclair tied Abby Wambach's world-record total of 184 goals on Wednesday, scoring against St. Kitts and Nevis at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship.

The goal came on a penalty kick in the seventh minute at H-E-B Park in south Texas.

Sinclair's shot rolled to the right of St. Kitts goalkeeper Kyra Dickinson.

The Canadian captain's second goal, scored in the 22nd minute, gave her 185 for her career.

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada. Wambach, who retired in 2015, compiled her total in 255 games.

