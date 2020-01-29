Canada's Christine Sinclair becomes international soccer's all-time leading goal scorer with 185th goal
Canada captain Christine Sinclair has broken the international goal record after scoring an early brace against St. Kitts and Nevis in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship.
Canadian captain surpasses American Abby Wambach after early brace against St. Kitts & Nevis
Christine Sinclair has set a world record.
Sinclair tied Abby Wambach's world-record total of 184 goals on Wednesday, scoring against St. Kitts and Nevis at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship.
The goal came on a penalty kick in the seventh minute at H-E-B Park in south Texas.
Sinclair's shot rolled to the right of St. Kitts goalkeeper Kyra Dickinson.
The Canadian captain's second goal, scored in the 22nd minute, gave her 185 for her career.
The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada. Wambach, who retired in 2015, compiled her total in 255 games.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.