Jordyn Huitema lights up Jamaica to help Canada advance to Olympic qualifier semis
Teenager scores 5 goals, while Janine Beckie adds a hat trick in 9-0 thrashing
Teenager Jordyn Huitema scored five goals and Janine Beckie added three more as Canada hammered Jamaica 9-0 Saturday to qualify for the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship with one group game remaining.
Eighth-ranked Canada dominated the match with No. 51 Jamaica stuck in defence and unable to mount an attack.
Christine Sinclair, who become the world's all-time leading goal-scorer with goals No. 184 and No. 185 in Wednesday's 11-0 romp over St. Kitts and Nevis, watched from the bench as coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller — knowing his squad faces a possible five games in 12 days — rotated his roster.
Deanne Rose also scored for Canada (2-0-0). Beckie, who plays her club soccer for Manchester City, tormented the Jamaicans down the wing and combined with Huitema to threaten throughout the contest.
HAT TRICK 🧢🧢🧢<br><br> ✨ <a href="https://twitter.com/JordynHuitema?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordynHuitema</a> gets her hat trick! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANWNT</a> up 6 over Jamaica! <br><br>🇯🇲 JAM 0 - 6 CAN 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWOQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWOQ</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANvJAM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANvJAM</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/a6AlD5YVVI">pic.twitter.com/a6AlD5YVVI</a>—@onesoccer
The 18-year-old Huitema, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, has five goals in two games at the tournament — upping her international total to 10 in 27 appearances.
The win may have come at a cost with influential midfielder Ashley Lawrence, Canada's female player of the year in 2019, limping off the field in the 69th minute. Lawrence was at the end of several harsh Jamaica challenges in the game.
