Forge strikes for late pair to salvage home draw in CONCACAF League semifinal
Hamilton squad visits Honduras' Motagua for 2nd leg on Dec. 1
Forge FC got a pair of late goals Wednesday and battled Honduran side Motagua to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Scotiabank CONCACAF League semifinal.
Josh Navarro scored for the Hamilton-based Forge in the 83rd minute and Kwame Awuah put away the equalizer at the 90+4 mark.
Motagua dominated possession, controlling the ball through 66.7 per cent of the game, but shots were even at two apiece.
GOAL 🔨<br><br>NEVER, EVER COUNT OUT <a href="https://twitter.com/ForgeFCHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FORGEFCHAMILTON</a> 👏<br><br>Kwame Awuah. 94th minute equalizer. 2-2 final score in Leg 1. <br><br>Beautiful.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SCL21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SCL21</a> <br><br>🔴 <a href="https://t.co/hishXepRT3">https://t.co/hishXepRT3</a> <a href="https://t.co/84V4Y4P0Pn">pic.twitter.com/84V4Y4P0Pn</a>—@onesoccer
The two sides will meet again in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Dec. 1 for the second leg of the semifinal.
It's a busy stretch for Forge, as the team will look to capture its third straight Canadian Premier League title when it hosts Pacific FC in the championship game on Dec. 5.
Forge made it through the CONCACAF League quarter-finals with a 4-3 aggregate victory over Costa Rica's Santos de Guapiles.
The win earned the club a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?