U.S. routs Canada in CONCACAF Nations League match

Gyasi Zardes had a pair of goals to lead the United States past Canada 4-1 on Friday night in CONCACAF Nations League play.

Jordan Morris and Aaron Long also scored as the Americans (2-1-0) took a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Steven Vitoria replied for Canada (3-1-0 in Group A) in the second half.

The Canadians would have advanced to the final four of the Nations League with a win or a tie against the Americans.

Canada also needs to secure valuable ranking points to stay in the top six in CONCACAF. The top six teams in the region as of next June earn berths in the so-called Hex, the most direct route for World Cup qualifying.

The Canadians jumped into sixth in CONCACAF and 69th in the world after their 2-0 win over the U.S. (second in CONCACAF, 23rd in the world) on Oct. 15, but their place in the rankings is far from secure.