How do you begin to describe the impact Christine Sinclair has made on Canadian soccer? Is it possible to sum up more than two decades of blood, sweat, tears and triumph?

"I think the best way is that Christine Sinclair is Canadian soccer," long-time teammate Diana Matheson told CBC Sports. "Where we're at now with the success of the men's and women's programs, with the men now competing again in World Cups, with us co-hosting part of 2026 [Men's World Cup], with the women's team winning the Olympic gold medal and multiple Olympic medals. None of that happens without Sinc.

"The place we're at now in Canada, of having the conversation of being a soccer country, is because of Sinc."

Sinclair, the pride of Burnaby, B.C., announced her retirement from international duty on Friday after a prolific, award-filled career. Her 190 goals for country are more than any player in international football — men's or women's. She's pulled on the Canadian jersey 327 times, second on FIFA's all-time list for international appearances. She's a four-time Olympian with three Olympic medals — a gold and two bronze. She's played in six World Cups, scoring in five editions of the tournament.

But Sinclair's legacy goes much deeper than numbers and accolades.

WATCH | Sinclair always came up big when it mattered most:

Christine Sinclair's farewell: Legendary Olympic moments that defined an era Duration 2:23 Featured Video Christine Sinclair saved some of her best performances for the Olympics; moments that helped Canada reach new heights.

She is the very definition of character. Of quiet leadership. Of mentorship. Of showing up for your teammates. Of leaving the game better than which you found it.

With deceptive pace and supreme instincts, along with proclivity and precision around the net, Sinclair made her senior debut as a 16-year-old in March 2000.

In just her second match for the Canadian senior national team, Sinclair pocketed her first goal, taking advantage of a mistake from a Norwegian defender and converting a breakaway past goalkeeper Bente Nordby.

WATCH | Epic 2012 Olympic performance cemented Sinclair's legend:

Christine Sinclair’s ‘epic’ performance at the 2012 Olympics helped cement her legendary status Duration 1:33 Featured Video The performance of Sinclair and the rest of the Canadian team helped ignite a passion for women’s soccer in Canada. The team went on to win bronze after a hard-fought loss to their rivals, the United States, an achievement no Canadian team had accomplished at a Summer Olympics since 1936.

The goals kept coming — right foot, left foot, headers, volleys off set pieces, free kicks.

"You could just tell she was a force, she was next level. She was one of those players that you could never seem to get a step ahead of on the field," Matheson said. "The runs she would make, the goals she would score.

"I've never seen anyone who seemingly has their blood pressure drop, their heart rate slow down the closer they got to goal. That was always Sinc."

WATCH | Sinclair becomes all-time goal-scoring leader:

Christine Sinclair becomes the most prolific international goal scorer Duration 1:10 Featured Video Canadian Christine Sinclair scores the 185th goal of her career, passing American Abby Wambach on the all-time goals list.

Even the worst World Cup performance by Canada in 2011 still had one of the most memorable Sinclair goals. In their opening match against hosts Germany, Sinclair famously took a crunching elbow to the nose from defender Babett Peter. Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod told FIFA.com that Sinclair's nose looked like "a big zig-zag."

After convincing doctors on the sideline to let her go back in the match, Sinclair converted a masterful 25-yard bending free kick to score in the 2-1 loss. She played the rest of the tournament with a protective facemask. It became the stuff of lore in this hockey-mad country.

A year later came an otherworldly performance. The epic London 2012 Olympic semifinal against rivals the United States at Old Trafford.

Sinclair gave Canada the lead three times in the match, with each goal better than the last. Teammate Carmelina Moscato remembers it clearly.

Sinclair's greatness was portended early in her career as she was awarded the Golden Boot for top scorer at the FIFA U19 Women's World Cup in 2002. (Canadian Press)

"She felt superhuman. It didn't feel real. Because the U.S. were the giants, the world's No. 1, an absolute beast. We hadn't beaten them in 11 years. Our chances of winning that game were 0.06 per cent," Moscato said in an interview with CBC Sports in 2020. "To see someone dominate their backline, catch them off guard, beat them in the blindspot, everything that she was able to do.

'Her whole journey just came to this performance. Everything she'd ever learned came to fruition. It was insane. I don't know if you can call that being in the zone, it was beyond that. She transcended something, and it was just something that we're never, ever going to forget."

WATCH | Sinclair calls World Cup loss a 'wake-up call' for Canada Soccer:

Christine Sinclair says World Cup exit a 'wake-up call' for Canada Soccer Duration 3:45 Featured Video Following Canada's 4-0 loss to Australia and exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup, Christine Sinclair told CBC News' Lyndsay Duncombe that she thinks the defeat is a "wake-up call" to Canada Soccer.

Canada went on to lose in extra time 4-3 in a match fans still fume about. With Canada ahead 3-2 in the 78th minute, Norwegian referee Christiana Pedersen whistled McLeod for a seldom-called delay of game and from there the game seemed to be stacked against the Canadians. The ensuing indirect kick led to a handball for a penalty kick, which would send the match to extra time and Alex Morgan's eventual winner.

But Sinclair's career is so much more than goals.

One legendary story happened after that devastating semifinal loss at London 2012. Known more for leading by example than bombastic motivational speeches, Sinclair commanded the heartbroken dressing room with a message that resonated with her teammates.

LISTEN | Sinclair on World Cups, equal pay and valuing the journey:

The Sunday Magazine 22:31 Christine Sinclair on World Cups, equal pay and valuing the journey Featured Video Team Canada is keeping hope alive at the women's World Cup, with a win or draw on Monday sending them to the next round of competition. One player on the pitch who knows this rodeo well is Christine Sinclair. This is her sixth World Cup, she's won Olympic gold, and holds the record for the most goals scored in international play. But she and her teammates are still fighting for equity with their male counterparts, in labour negotiations that have been ongoing since 2021. We revisit Piya Chattopadhyay's conversation with the Canadian women's soccer team captain about her long and storied career, and how she – and the country – are evolving when it comes to equality in sports and beyond.

"Even the fact that she spoke up. It could have gone in different directions," Moscato said. "Played the game of her life and it still wasn't good enough. Worked her whole career for that moment, it could have been about her and she absolutely made it about us. How proud she was of us. How we had everything it took to be on the podium. Don't forget why we're here, we're here to see our flag rise.

"I've always said the difference between a high performer and the greats, is the ability to go from that devastation to back on task. It took her no longer than half an hour to get back to exactly why we were there. Our purpose hadn't changed. We had three nights to sleep, do what you need to do, deal with your own bullshit and get back to it because we have bronze to win. Holy moly. Talk about what you need to hear."

Sinclair's voice was also heard loud and clear over the past 10 months during the women's team's fight for pay equity. For someone who dislikes the spotlight, Sinclair took a front-facing role in the media and at Parliament, to fight for change.

Sinclair, left, and Diana Matheson battle Sweden's Caroline Seger in a game at the 2012 London Olympics. Canada won the bronze medal. (Associated Press)

Sadly, there were many moments of brilliance during Sinclair's career that the world never got to witness because women's sports weren't always covered by mainstream media. That's changing, and the reason why has everything to do with the exploits of an athlete like Sinclair. She made people want to watch.

So how do you begin to describe the impact Christine Sinclair has made on Canadian soccer?

It's the doe-eyed look when young girls meet their idol pitchside for autographs.

It's overhearing Canadian kids arguing in the schoolyard over who's the best goalscorer of all-time — Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Christine Sinclair.

It's knowing the names of other Canadian stars — Jessie, Janine, Kadeisha, Ashley and many more because their captain put the program on the map.

"Sinc has always been the staple. She was always there to give the team what we needed, whether it was to score goals or give us a little yell," Matheson said.

"Just a constant presence and a comforting presence for Canada on and off the field."

Sinclair is scheduled to play two friendlies against Brazil in Montreal (Oct. 28) and Halifax (Oct. 31). One wishes, as she finishes her final international duties, that she gets one last salute of gratitude from Canadian fans — for what she's accomplished, for what she's built and for how she's left the game a better place.

Oh, and perhaps, one more goal, too.