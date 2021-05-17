Christine Sinclair continues to rewrite history books as NWSL kicks off season

Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns kicked off the 2021 NWSL season at home with a bang on Sunday.

Sinclair, who already holds the record for most career international goals, celebrated yet another milestone during the Thorns' 5-0 thumping of the Chicago Red Stars at Providence Park.

The Portland skipper netted her 50th NWSL regular-season goal after teammate Meghan Klingenberg was taken down in the area. Sinclair coolly stepped up to take the penalty, beating the outstretched arm of the keeper with a low shot to the far-left side.

It was Sinclair's 15th career goal against Chicago, making the 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., only the third NWSL player (behind Sam Kerr and Lynn Williams) to reach the 50-goal marker.

WATCH | Christine Sinclair scores penalty kick in Portland's blowout win:

Christine Sinclair scores penalty kick in Portland's blowout win Sports 1:00 The Canadian soccer great converted a penalty kick in Thorns FC's 5-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars. 1:00

Sinclair's goal, the second of the game, helped set an early tone, with Portland scoring a total of four in the opening 30 minutes.

However, it was a Chicago own goal in the fourth minute that kicked off the goal-scoring festivities.

After Sinclair made it 2-0, Sophia Smith struck twice to record the first brace of the 2021 season.

Another milestone for the 👑 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BAONPDX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BAONPDX</a> <a href="https://t.co/aHXKAZ3fS5">pic.twitter.com/aHXKAZ3fS5</a> —@ThornsFC

Chicago never recovered and in the second half, Portland's Tyler Lussi added the final dagger to make it 5-0.

Red Stars captain Julie Ertz suffered a scary midfield collision in the 29th minute. The American international was subbed off and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on her right knee on Monday.

In earlier action, the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit played to a 1-1 draw.

Alex Morgan's late equalizer for Orlando cancelled out Ashley Hatch's 76th-minute opener.