Medics who saved life of Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen to receive award
Midfielder collapsed on pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener in June
The medical staff who saved Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's life at the European Championship in June are set to receive the UEFA President's Award, Europe's soccer governing body said on Tuesday.
Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening defeat by Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch before he was rushed to hospital in Copenhagen.
Denmark's doctor and physio as well as the team captain Simon Kjaer, who started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Eriksen, are also being honoured.
"This year, the President's Award transcends football," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.
"It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective."
Eriksen has since had a type of pacemaker implanted that can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.
However, his future in the game is unclear, with regulations in Italy preventing the 29-year-old from playing for his club Inter unless the device is removed.
"You did a fantastic job and saved my life," Eriksen said in a message thanking the medical staff involved.
"Also a big thanks to my friend and captain Simon and my teammates in the Danish team for your support, both on 12 June and afterwards."
