Washington Spirit sign 15-year-old Chloe Ricketts, making her youngest player in NWSL history

The Washington Spirit have signed 15-year-old Chloe Ricketts, making her the youngest player to sign with a National Women's Soccer League team.

Ricketts signed a three-year contract with an option for the fourth year under the league's new under-19 entry rule, the Spirit announced Friday.

Ricketts, a high school sophomore, was 15 years and 283 days old when she signed Thursday, younger than Olivia Moultrie, who was 15 years and 286 days when she signed with the Portland Thorns in June 2021.

Ricketts joined the Spirit for pre-season training camp in January as a non-roster invitee.

"Chloe has shown great quality with and without the ball and has an incredible intensity in everything she does," Spirit coach Mark Parsons said in a statement. "The vision and infrastructure of our club make this signing possible, and we are look forward to Chloe developing and becoming an important player and teammate for our team."

An absolute dream come true. Thank you @WashSpirit for this incredible opportunity. This moment wouldn't be possible without my loving family, friends, teammates and @mktjersey by my side. To the Spirit community, I can't wait to see what magic we create together.

Ricketts, who is from Dexter, Michigan, will attend school virtually during the season. She'll live with a parent or legal guardian until she is 18. She'll occupy a full roster spot.

"The opportunity to join the Washington Spirit on a professional contract is a dream come true," Ricketts said.

Under the NWSL's rules, Ricketts cannot be traded without the consent of a parent or guardian until she's 18 and she cannot be claimed in an expansion draft.