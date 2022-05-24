Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Premier League approves Chelsea sale to consortium for $3.1 billion US

The Premier League has approved the proposed sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, although the British government still needs to sign off on the deal before it can be completed.

British government needs to sign off on deal to part-owner of MLB's Dodgers

Todd Boehly, part-owner of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed to buy soccer club Chelsea for $3.1 billion US, the highest price ever for a sports team. (AFP via Getty Images/File)

Boehly has already agreed to buy the club for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion US) — the highest price ever for a sports team — with Roman Abramovich's ownership tenure poised to end after 19 years.

The Premier League said in a statement Tuesday its board "has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium."

It added "the purchase remains subject to the government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction."

The deal has dragged out as the British government makes sure Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, does not profit from the enforced sale of the club.

Chelsea has been operating under a government licence since Abramovich's assets were frozen in March and it expires on May 31.

