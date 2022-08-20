Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Chelsea bans fan indefinitely for alleged racial abuse of Son Heung-min

Chelsea has banned a season-ticket holder indefinitely for alleged racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during the match against Tottenham in the Premier League, the club said Saturday.

South Korean forward plays for Tottenham in Premier League

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur smiles during a Premier League match in early August. Son was subjected to abuse from a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea last Sunday, leading to Chelsea issuing a ban. (Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Son, the South Korea forward, was subjected to abuse from a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in the 2-2 draw last Sunday.

Chelsea has concluded an investigation by issuing a ban.

The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running "No To Hate" campaign before Sunday's game, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuse.

The back of every seat at Stamford Bridge now has instructions on how to report incidents of abuse, either by text message or by barcode on a smartphone.

Chelsea believe that identifying a specific seat from which incidents either happen or are reported will help increase the chances of individuals being caught.

