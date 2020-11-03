Skip to Main Content
Liverpool, 2019 winner, overwhelms upstart Atalanta in Champions League
Soccer·Roundup

Liverpool, 2019 winner, overwhelms upstart Atalanta in Champions League

In the first-ever meeting between Atalanta and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's side was the one doing the overwhelming in a 5-0 rout of last season's surprise quarter-finalist in the Champions League.

Real Madrid upends Inter Milan for 1st win of tournament

Andrew Dampf · The Associated Press ·
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp, left, celebrates with midfielder Mohamed Salah, right, after the team's 5-0 win over Atalanta in Champions League play on Tuesday. (Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his admiration for Atalanta's all-out attacking game.

Perhaps because it's similar to the way his Liverpool squad pours forward with speed and precision, often overwhelming its opponents.

In the first-ever meeting between the two teams, Klopp's side was the one doing the overwhelming in a 5-0 rout of last season's surprise quarter-finalist in the Champions League.

Portugal striker Diogo Jota scored a hat trick to take his tally to eight goals in 10 matches across all competitions since joining Liverpool in September.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also found the net for the 2019 champion, which strengthened its control of Group D with a full nine points.

Elsewhere on the third match day of the group stage, 13-time champion Real Madrid beat visiting Inter Milan 3-2 in Group B for its first win in this season's competition courtesy of a late goal from Rodrygo.

Defending champion Bayern Munich got late goals from Jerome Boateng, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandoski and Lucas Hernandez in a 6-2 win at Salzburg to preserve its perfect start in Group A.

Manchester City also stayed perfect with a 3-0 victory over Olympiakos in Group C with goals from Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Joúo Cancelo.

In another rout, Borussia Monchengladbach beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 in Group B to match its biggest European Cup away win.

Ajax and Porto also won, while Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid drew 1-1.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now