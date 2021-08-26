PSG drawn with Man City in Champions League group, Bayern gets Barca
Pairings include Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto in Group B
The Champions League group stage will see a clash of two of the richest clubs after Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were drawn together on Thursday.
Both are yet to win Europe's top prize despite all their funding from the sovereign wealth of Gulf states.
Qatar-backed PSG was knocked out in the semifinals last season by City, which has Abu Dhabi ownership and went on to lose the final to Chelsea. Also in Group A are Leipzig and Club Brugge.
There are other heavyweight pairings this season because of the way the seedings worked out.
Six-time winner Bayern Munich and five-time champion Barcelona are in Group E with Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv. Group D sees Real Madrid and Inter Milan alongside Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldovan newcomer Sheriff. Defending champion Chelsea is with Juventus in Group H with Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo.
In Group B are Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto. In Group F are Europa League winner Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta and Young Boys.
Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Besiktas in Group C. Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, and Wolfsburg are in Group G
