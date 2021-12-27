CF Montreal acquires Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston from Nashville
23-year-old fullback from Aurora, Ont., became fixture in Canadian backline this year
CF Montreal added to its defence Monday by acquiring Canadian international Alistair Johnston from Nashville SC.
The 23-year-old fullback from Aurora, Ont., who became a fixture in the Canadian backline this year after making his senior debut in March, came at a price. Montreal is giving up $1 million US in general allocation money — $750,000 in 2022 and $250,000 in 2023 — to get him.
Nashville could receive an additional 10 per cent in transfer fee over the initial amount of $1 million.
"We are pleased to welcome this young Canadian who had a strong desire to join the club," Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "Beyond his footballing qualities, Alistair has demonstrated an exemplary mindset with the Canadian national team.
"He is a versatile defender who can play both as a right back as well as part of a three-man defence. We will continue closely working with him to further his progression."
