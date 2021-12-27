Skip to Main Content
Soccer

CF Montreal acquires Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston from Nashville

CF Montreal added to its defence Monday by acquiring Canadian international Alistair Johnston from Nashville SC.

23-year-old fullback from Aurora, Ont., became fixture in Canadian backline this year

Neil Davidson · The Canadian Press ·
Alistair Johnston, left, seen playing for Nashville SC on November, signed a new two-year deal with CF Montreal with option years in 2024 and 2025. (Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press)

The 23-year-old fullback from Aurora, Ont., who became a fixture in the Canadian backline this year after making his senior debut in March, came at a price. Montreal is giving up $1 million US in general allocation money — $750,000 in 2022 and $250,000 in 2023 — to get him.

Nashville could receive an additional 10 per cent in transfer fee over the initial amount of $1 million.

Johnston, whose salary was a bargain at $73,079 in his second MLS season in 2021, has signed a new two-year deal with Montreal with option years in 2024 and 2025.

"We are pleased to welcome this young Canadian who had a strong desire to join the club," Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "Beyond his footballing qualities, Alistair has demonstrated an exemplary mindset with the Canadian national team.

"He is a versatile defender who can play both as a right back as well as part of a three-man defence. We will continue closely working with him to further his progression."

