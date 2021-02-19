Skip to Main Content
Soccer·Coming Up

Watch the SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. U.S.

CBC Sports is streaming an encore presentation of the SheBlelieves Cup women's soccer match between Canada and the United States, beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Encore presentation begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

SheBelieves Cup - Women's Soccer on CBC: USA vs Canada

CBC Sports

2 hoursVideo
Live in
2 hours
USA and Canada go head to head at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Florida. 0:00
Click on the video player above to watch an encore presentation of the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match between Canada and the United States on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

The tournament also features Argentina and Brazil, with each team facing each other once.

WATCH | What is the SheBelieves Cup?:

What is the SheBelieves Cup and what does it mean for Team Canada?

Sports

2 days agoVideo
2:41
Signa Butler breaks down the basics of the SheBelieves Cup, and what participating in the tournament means for Team Canada 2:41
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

now