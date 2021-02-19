Watch the SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. U.S.
CBC Sports is streaming an encore presentation of the SheBlelieves Cup women's soccer match between Canada and the United States, beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
Encore presentation begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch an encore presentation of the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match between Canada and the United States on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
The tournament also features Argentina and Brazil, with each team facing each other once.
WATCH | What is the SheBelieves Cup?: