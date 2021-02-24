Skip to Main Content
Soccer·Live

Watch the SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. Brazil

CBC Sports is streaming an encore presentation of the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match between Canada and Brazil, beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Encore presentation begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

SheBelieves Cup - Women's Soccer on CBC: Canada vs Brazil

CBC Sports

10 minutes ago
Live
Brazil and Canada go head to head at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Florida. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch an encore presentation of the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match between Canada and Brazil on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET for another encore viewing of the match.

WATCH | What is the SheBelieves Cup?:

What is the SheBelieves Cup and what does it mean for Team Canada?

Sports

9 days ago
2:41
Signa Butler breaks down the basics of the SheBelieves Cup, and what participating in the tournament means for Team Canada 2:41

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

now