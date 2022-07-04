CBC Sports to broadcast Canadian NWT's group stage matches at CONCACAF W Championship

The Canadian women's soccer team's quest for qualification to three major tournaments will be broadcast on CBC Sports.

All three of Canada's group stage matches for the CONCACAF W Championship will be available on CBC-TV, CBCSports.ca, the free CBC Gem streaming service and the CBC Sports app, following an agreement with Mediapro Canada — the rights holder in Canada for all CONCACAF national team tournaments through 2023.

CBC Sports will provide national coverage of Canada's matches against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. ET and Panama on Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET on a delayed basis (check local listings), along with live coverage of the match against Costa Rica on July 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The tournament runs July 4-18.

Broadcasting live from Toronto, CBC Sports will host the OneSoccer panel on July 11, anchored by Andi Petrillo, for its live coverage of the day's match. Petrillo will be joined in-studio by analyst Oliver Platt and Diana Matheson, a double Olympic Games bronze medallist with the women's team. Nigel Reed and former national team player Amy Walsh will be in the booth to call the game.

The entire 16-game tournament will be aired on OneSoccer and serves as the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Paris 2024 Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

