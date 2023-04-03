Cyle Larin, Vanessa Gilles named Canada Soccer's players of the month

Forward Cyle Larin and defender Vanessa Gilles have been named Canada Soccer's players of the month for March.

Larin scored three goals in two games for Canada while Gilles helped Olympique Lyonnais advance to the Coupe de France Feminine Finals.

Larin scored once against Curacao and twice against Honduras in CONCACAF Nations League wins, upping his Canadian men's record goal title to 28. The 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont., also scored four goals in three games for Spain's Real Valladolid.

Gilles played every minute of league-leading Olympique Lyonnais' March matches and recorded an assist in coup semifinal play to set up a showdown with rival Paris Saint-Germain on May 4.

The 27-year-old from Ottawa is currently in camp with sixth-ranked Canada ahead of an April 11 friendly with No. 5 France in Le Mans.