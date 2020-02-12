Canadians Jordyn Huitema, Stephanie Labbe named to CONCACAF all-star team
Olympic-bound teammates Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence also recognized
Teenager Jordyn Huitema, who led the tournament in scoring, is one of four Canadians named to the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Championship Best 11.
The 18-year-old striker is joined by goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, centre back Kadeisha Buchanan and fullback/midfielder Ashley Lawrence on the tournament all-star team.
The U.S., which defeated Canada 3-0 Sunday in Carson, Calif., in the tournament final, has three players on the Best 11 – Christen Press, Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan. Also on the all-star squad are Costa Rica's Stephanie Blanco and Raquel Rodriguez, Haiti's Nerilia Mondesir and Mexico's Renae Cuellar.
Huitema won the Golden Boot with a tournament-leading seven goals, five of which came in a 9-0 group-stage win over Jamaica. Labbe claimed the Golden Glove Award after posting three clean sheets in four matches.
Press won the Scotiabank Golden Ball as tournament MVP. The American forward scored five goals, including a goal in every group-stage match, plus the semifinal win over Mexico.
Canada and the U.S. will represent CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.
WATCH | Huitema's strike the difference as Canada clinches Olympic berth:
