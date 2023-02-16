Canadian women make gender equality statement by wearing purple at SheBelieves Cup
Team plans to wear purple T-shirts for anthem, purple tape on wrists during game
The Canadian women's soccer team is going purple, a colour associated with gender equality, for its opening game against the U.S. at the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.
A team representative confirmed that the players, currently embroiled in a labour dispute with Canada Soccer, will arrive at Exploria Stadium in purple T-shirts which they plan to wear during the anthems. The Canadians will also wear purple tape on their wrists for the game.
🟰 <a href="https://t.co/qsQVDzfjwL">pic.twitter.com/qsQVDzfjwL</a>—@PlayersCanadian
The players wore their training tops inside-out at practice Wednesday to hide the Canada Soccer crest.
Veteran midfielder Sophie Schmidt explained the fashion statement, saying the crest normally sits on the side of the heart. She said while the players are proud and honoured to represent Canada, they believe their federation has let them down.
According to the International Women's Day website, purple, green and white are the colours of International Women's Day. Purple signifies "justice and dignity, and being loyal to the cause."
The colours originated from the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the United Kingdom in 1908.
WATCH | Labour dispute spills into SheBelieves Cup:
