Canadian women's soccer team to play 2 international friendlies against Brazil in November
No. 7 Canada will take on 9th-ranked Brazilians on Nov. 11 and 15 in Brazil
Canada will head to South America next month for a pair of women's friendlies against Brazil during the November FIFA international window.
The seventh-ranked Canadians will take on No. 9 Brazil on Nov. 11 and Nov. 15. Location of the games in Brazil was not announced.
"We are excited to end the year with two great games against Brazil," Canada coach Bev Priestman said in a statement. "We know both of our nations have a rich history when playing each other in big moments. Given some of the roster realities, this window will again provide us with a great opportunity to continue to test and build our depth against very good opponents."
Canada has an 8-9-9 record against Brazil since they first met in 1996.
The most recent meeting was at the Tokyo Olympics where the Canadians prevailed 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the quarter-final game finished knotted at 0-0. Canada also downed Brazil 2-1 in the bronze-medal game at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The Canadian women are 10-2-3 this year and have won four straight since losing 1-0 to the U.S. in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico in July.
Canada defeated Australia 1-0 and 2-1 last month in Brisbane and Sydney, respectively. Earlier this month, it beat Argentina 2-0 and Morocco 4-0, with both games in Spain.
Canada will play in Group B alongside World Cup co-host Australia (No. 13), Ireland (No. 24) and Nigeria (No. 45) at next summer's tournament.
